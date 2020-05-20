OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

The Florida Gators are sitting in a good spot when it comes to their 2021 class with roughly seven months to go until the beginning of Early Signing Period.

UF currently checks in at No. 5 in the Rivals Team Rankings, and are up to 13 commits with the recent addition of in-state offensive lineman Adrein Strickland.

Dan Mullen and company are continuing to get after it on the trail despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak, with some of their top targets being committed elsewhere at this juncture.

With all that said, GatorsTerritory takes a look at the top five flip candidates for Florida in this recruiting cycle.