With 20 prospects making up the class, Florida now has the luxury to zero in on priority targets during the second half of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Prospects such as Corey Collier, Leonard Taylor and Amarius Mims are sitting atop the Gators' wish list, but which targets are most likely to join the class? There are a flurry of JUCO defensive backs who are equipped with UF offers as well.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory dishes out the latest edition of UF's "Top Five Most Likely" in the class of 2021.