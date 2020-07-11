 Florida's Top Five Most Likely for the Class of 2021
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 19:23:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida's Top Five Most Likely for the Class of 2021

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

With 20 prospects making up the class, Florida now has the luxury to zero in on priority targets during the second half of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Prospects such as Corey Collier, Leonard Taylor and Amarius Mims are sitting atop the Gators' wish list, but which targets are most likely to join the class? There are a flurry of JUCO defensive backs who are equipped with UF offers as well.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory dishes out the latest edition of UF's "Top Five Most Likely" in the class of 2021.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}