GatorsTerritory - Florida's Tre Mann earns SEC Player of the Week honors

After becoming the first UF player since 1970 to lead the Gators in points and rebounds in back-to-back road wins, Tre Mann has now been named the SEC Player of the Week.

Mann kicked off the week with his first career double-double after recording 19 points and 13 rebounds against Auburn. His 13 rebounds were also the most by a Gator in any game this season.

This past Saturday, Mann followed that up with 21 pounds and eight rebounds in a hard-fought road victory at the University of Kentucky.

Fourteen of his 21 points came in the second half, including 11 of the Gators' final 20 points overall. He also sunk the game-clinching free throws with just 10 seconds left on the clock.

During those two road victories, Mann averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and two assists. He is now the second Gator to earn SEC Player of the Week honors in 2021, joining Colin Castleton.

