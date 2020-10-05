GatorsTerritory - Florida's Zachary Carter named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

After racking up eight tackles and a team-high 1.5 sacks against South Carolina, Florida's Zachary Carter has now earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, as the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Carter, a redshirt junior who hails from Tampa Bay, is tied for ninth in the SEC in sacks and 12th in tackles for loss.

In addition to leading Florida in sacks on Saturday, Carter was also tied with Shawn Davis and Kaiir Elam for the most tackles on the team.

Joining Brett Heggie and Ventrell Miller, Carter is the third Gators player to earn a SEC weekly award during the first two weeks of the season.

Heggie was named the conference's offensive lineman of the week following the season-opening victory vs. Ole Miss, while Ventrell Miller earned defensive player of the week honors.

The Gators return to action this Saturday in a road matchup against Texas A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

