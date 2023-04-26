Florida Selected to Raleigh Regional. The Florida women's golf team qualified for its 29th regional appearance and was tabbed the No. 4 seed.

INDIANAPOLIS - The Florida women's golf team was selected to compete as the No. 4 seed in the Raleigh Regional, the NCAA announced Wednesday in conjunction with Golf Channel. The three-day event begins on Monday, May 8 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course hosted by NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina. After 54 holes, the top-5 teams and low individual (not on an advancing team) advance to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 19-24.

Last year, the NCAA announced the expansion from four to six regional sites, matching the same amount on the men's side. A total of 72 teams and 36 individuals will compete overall as the five other hosts schools include -Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Indiana, NC State, UTSA, Washington State

The Gators have qualified for 29 of the 30 all-time women's golf regionals as they were introduced in 1993. Florida has made every regional since 2000 and each year under head coach Emily Glaser. The program has won three regional titles with the first in 2008 and back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

Raleigh Regional Seeds Seed School

No. 1 Wake Forest

No. 2 Arizona State

No. 3 Florida

No. 5 Arizona

No. 6 North Texas

No. 7 TCU

No. 8 NC State

No. 9 Purdue

No. 10 Nebraska

No. 11 Campbell

No. 12 Richmond

(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)