GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was a fitting farewell for a senior class that saw some emotional days at The Swamp.

"My emotions got the best of me right there," said senior tight end RJ Raymond. "Looking around, realizing this would be the last time I'll be in here in uniform. So, that was crazy, especially seeing my parents there. Very grateful for the opportunity I've had these past five years."

"It was real emotional because it’s my last game here, and it made me real sad because when you build a lot of relationships with a lot of people," said fellow senior tight end C'yontai Lewis. "And when you’re about to leave them, it’s real hard to leave and that’s what hurt me most, leaving a lot of the young guys that came in and I brought up an took under my wing. That’s what hurt me the most, and just all the fans.You know I love all the fans."

The Florida veterans helped the side take a 14-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game, leading the home team to a 42-0 lead with still over five minutes to play in the first half.

"Our seniors, great way for them to finish their last game here in The Swamp," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

"I think the seniors did a great job today," said quarterback Feleipe Franks. "They did more than you can imagine for this university, and they went out on a good note today. We are proud of them guys and what they have done for this university, especially since I’ve been here.”

Raymond described Saturday as 'bittersweet.' After going through three coaches and seeing this team go from 4-7 in 2017 to eight wins this year, it's hard for him to see his time as a Gator come to an end.

"I love the Swamp," said Raymond. "I've been through ups and downs all five years here, you know, going 4-7 and winning these games here this year. It's bittersweet. I love this place. I'm gonna miss it. It's been everything I've ever dreamed of, everything I've ever wanted and I can't thank the fans and the students and all the support I've had over these five years. I'm gonna miss it like crazy."



