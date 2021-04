Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands! His services are 100% free, so what do you have to lose?

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net! Contact Andy anytime at andy@myperfectfranchise.net or call/text (404) 973-9901.

In addition to hosting nearly two-dozen official visitors, Dan Mullen's staff will be welcoming a boatload of campers to Gainesville during the month of June as well.

The Florida Skills and Drills Camp takes place on June 7, while the 7-on-7 Gator Shoot Out and OL/DL Big Man Challenge is spread out across three dates. June 14 is expected to be a crowded day at the Swamp as well, but in terms of the elite prospects in the Rivals100, look no further than the Elite Individual Camp on June 25.