Majority Stoneman Douglas infielder Coby Mayo is the second Florida signee to get selected in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Mayo 103rd overall Thursday in the 2020 MLB Draft. The slot value for that pick is $560,000.

On Perfect Game, Mayo is the 19th-ranked high school prospect and the No. 3 third baseman in the country. He was selected to play in the Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American Games last summer.

On MLB Pipeline, Mayo is the 132nd-ranked draft prospect and the 78th-ranked draft prospect on Baseball America.

Mayo was originally committed to the UCF Knights before backing off his pledge and flipping to the Gators on April 6, 2019. He signed his National Letter of Intent to UF last November.

Mayo’s power and arm strength made him one of the top high school prospects in this year’s draft. Scouts have compared him to current Atlanta Braves outfielder/infielder Austin Riley.