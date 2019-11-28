With colleges now permitted to communicate directly with 2021 prospects, you are starting to see who is being prioritized heading into an important stretch of their recruitment process.

The Gators' 2021 class is currently made up of seven prospects, while several others have already inserted Florida into their top schools or stepped foot in Gainesville multiple times. A flurry of those underclassmen could be returning to campus for Saturday's regular season finale vs. Florida State as well.

