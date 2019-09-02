Sept. 1 marked the first day colleges could directly reach out to prospects representing the class of 2021, and as expected, Dan Mullen's staff wasted no time extending some scholarship offers as well.

One of those juniors who is now armed with the opportunity to relocate to Gainesville is Jordan Hancock, the 30th-ranked cornerback prospect on Rivals.

The Peach State native has been receiving UF mail for a number of months, but admits he was taken aback once UF decided to take it a step further on Sunday afternoon.