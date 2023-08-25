Florida Soccer and Miami Tie 0-0

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Florida soccer's first road match ended in a scoreless tie at Miami Thursday evening at Cobb Stadium.

A trio of shutouts to open the season is a first in Florida soccer's 29 seasons. It is the 10th time - and first since 2017 - UF was unbeaten through the first three matches.

Not only was it Florida's first road match, it was also the Gators' first weather delayed match. Lightning forced the players from the field in the 48th minute. The match resumed after an hour and 25 minute delay at 8:36 p.m.

Tonight's Match The opening half ended scoreless, but not without a video review that didn't go in the Gators favor. In the 24th minute, Madeline Pirrello's shot from 20 yards hit the inside of the far post and the deflection was caught by Miami goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais. Play was stopped as the center official reviewed the video, determining that the ball didn't cross the line.

Then in the 67th minute, it appeared that Madison Young headed in a Delaney Tauzel corner kick. The goal was waved off as it was ruled the ball deflected off another and that Gator was in an offsides position.

Although it wasn't the result the team was looking for, Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon said there were plenty to take from the match to help the Gators in the future.

"It is especially early in the season so you're looking to keep learning and growing and progressing. We'll come away from this game having learned a lot such as just dealing with the delay. I thought we came out after the delay like a shot out of a cannon, really pushing to try and get that game winner," Bohon said. "Overall, we're actually pretty pleased with the growth even just within this game. To have a third shutout against three good opponents is really a commitment to our whole team defense not so just by the backline but from our entire team.

For the match, Florida outshot the Hurricanes 14-1.

"Obviously, we're really disappointed because we thought we did enough to win the game. There's a lot of things that we're going to take away from tonight," Bohon said. "So we're going to move forward to a tough Stetson team on Sunday."

Records:

Florida: 2-0-1, 0-0-0 SEC

Miami: 1-0-2, 0-0-0 ACC

Series Record:

Florida leads 9-3-1. Miami won 1-0 in the two team's last meeting (Aug. 29, 2021 in Gainesville). Florida has not lost in its six trips to Coral Gables.

Next Up:

Florida closes non-conference home action Sunday when Stetson comes to the Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The Hatters are 0-3 in 2023 after opening the season with home losses to Miami (3-0), Air Force (3-2) and Charleston Southern (5-1). This is Stetson's first road match of the 2023 season.

Stetson Date: Sunday, Aug. 27 Time: 6 p.m. ET Site: Donald R. Dizney Stadium Admission: Free Promotions: Kids Night: Youth sized soccer balls; get face painted & spin prize wheel Florida (2-0-1, SEC 0-0-0) at Miami (1-0-2, 0-0-0 ACC)

Stadium: Cobb Stadium (405)

Weather: 86 degrees, winds NE at 9 mph

Goals by Period 1 2 Total

Florida 0 0 0

Miami 0 0 0 Scoring Summary: No. Time Team Goal Scorer Assist Shots: Florida 14, Miami 1

Saves: Florida 1 (Alexa Goldberg 1), Miami 6 (Melissa Dagenais 6) Offsides: UF 4, Miami 2 Cautions: none













