UF staff, commits continue to press for five-star RB Demarkcus Bowman
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Dish out a school, and Demarkcus Bowman likely has the opportunity to attend that university on a full-ride scholarship, but there are three suitors currently linked to his recruitment more than others, including Florida.
The Gators obviously have a reputation for plucking the very best out of Lakeland High, but the five-star running back says his high school also rolls out a similar offensive attack, making a potential transition that much less of a headache.
Bowman, who attended UF's first junior day roughly a month ago, is also keeping close tabs on the likes of Clemson and Georgia.
