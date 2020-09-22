OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

No. 5 Florida has spent time preparing for both Ole Miss quarterbacks ahead of the season opener, and the UF coaching staff is very familiar with them.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham expects to see Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumee on Saturday, and first-year Rebels coach Lane Kiffin hasn’t named a starter.

“We just gotta be ready to play both,” Grantham said. “I think both are good players. I think both of them can throw it, both of them can run it.”

The first scholarship offer Plumee received as a three-star recruit in Mississippi was from then-MSU coach Dan Mullen, he said Monday. Corral, a former Rivals100 member, was committed to the Gators at the time of Mullen’s hiring.

After joining his UF staff on Dec. 10, 2017, the first recruiting visit Brian Johnson made was to Corral the next day.

“I remember going to see Matt,” Johnson said. “I got hired that Sunday and I was on a plane from Houston to L.A. to go see him first thing Monday morning.

“I met Coach [Mullen] out there, we got a chance to visit with him for a little bit. I don’t think he ever made it to his official visit here. He decided to sign with Ole Miss.”

Corral tweeted a photo with Mullen and Johnson, saying he would see them that weekend. But three days after that in-home visit, he switched his commitment and never made the trip to Gainesville.

Less than a week after that decision, Mullen and Johnson flipped Emory Jones from Ohio State.

“I got to meet him just the one time, went out there and visited him,” Mullen said of Corral. “He seemed like a nice kid, a nice family. He’s a good quarterback, has a live arm, can make a lot of different throws, deceptively athletic in that. For a guy that’s credited to be a passer, he’s pretty athletic and can extend plays, make things happen out there on the field."