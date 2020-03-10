OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

The Florida Gators’ perfect season is over.

The Gators suffered their first loss of the season to the Florida State Seminoles in a 2-0 game on Tuesday. It also snaps Florida’s 11-game winning streak against the Seminoles.

This matchup marked Mike Martin Jr.’s first game as the FSU manager against the Gators. The FSU pitching staff kept Florida’s lineup off balance and guessing as they recorded a combined 14 strikeouts.

FSU’s offense got things rolling in the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Tyler Martin began the inning with a base-on-ball. After Matheu Nelson struck out, Robby Martin singled through the right side. Outfielder Reese Albert came through with a two-out single to left that allowed Martin to score, making it 1-0 Florida State.

Heading into the fourth, Florida’s starting pitcher, Nick Pogue, was pulled from the game. Pogue threw three innings, allowing four hits, one run, one walk and a handful of strikeouts. Pogue was replaced by freshman right-handed pitcher Tyler Nesbitt.

The Gators would finally record their first hit of the game on a double down the left field line by Kirby McMullen. Nothing would happen that inning as Jordan Butler struck out and Jacob Young grounded out to third.

Going into the top of the seventh, Tyler Nesbitt was pulled after dominating FSU’s offense. Nesbitt pitched three innings, allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and four strikeouts. Nesbitt was replaced by sophomore right-hander Christian Scott.

Scott quickly got into trouble as Tyler Martin walked and Nelson doubled to left. However, Scott would pull himself out of the jam by striking out Florida State’s 3-4-5 hitters.

After that, Florida State decided to pull their starter, Antonio Velez, from the game. The senior left-handed pitcher was outstanding as he threw six innings, only giving up one hit, no runs, two walks and striking out seven batters. Velez was replaced by freshman left-hander Patrick Messick.

In the top of the eighth, FSU would immediately get two runners in scoring position due to a Logan Lacey single and a Dylan Simmons double to left center. Scott was immediately pulled and replaced by freshman left-hander Ryan Cabarcas.

Nander De Sedas would come through with a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Lacey. Cabarcas would retire the other two batters, preventing Florida State from adding to their 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Florida got the leadoff hitter on as Kendrick Calilao singled to right field. Josh Rivera struck out swinging, Brady Smith reached on a fielder’s choice and Jud Fabian struck out looking to end any possibility of the Gators cutting into FSU’s lead.

Ben Specht came in the top of the ninth to keep it a 2-0 ballgame. Specht did let one get away as Elijah Cabell was hit by a pitch, but Specht still struck out two batters.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Gators had their 2-3-4 hitters in their lineup. Austin Langworthy was first up, but struck out swinging on a pitch that would have been ball four. McMullen came up and popped out into the field.

With one more out, Butler was replaced by sophomore Kris Armstrong as Florida hoped he would create some type of spark. It didn’t work as Armstrong struck out swinging on three pitches, resulting in the Seminoles winning to snap their losing streak to Florida and ruining UF’s chances at a perfect season.

Senior Antonio Velez earned his first win of the season for the Seminoles. Nick Pogue gets the loss as his record is now 1-1. Freshman Patrick Messick got his first save of his collegiate career.