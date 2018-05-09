Ticker
football

Florida State OL commit Dontae Lucas sets return visit to Gainesville

Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Well, you can add another high-profile prospect to next Saturday's visitors list in Gainesville.Dontae Lucas, a top Florida target who recently made a commitment to Florida State, tells GatorsTerri...

