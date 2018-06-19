The Gators used a little bit of everything to pull out a win and avoid elimination Tuesday evening.

After managing just five hits in game one of the CWS, Florida totaled 10 base hits, including home runs from Jonathan India and Nick Horvath that propelled the Gators to a 6-1 win over Texas.

Not to be outdone, Jackson Kowar set a CWS record for the most strikeouts in a game with 13, as he pitched a dominate 6.2 innings. He allowed no runs on five hits and walked just a pair of batters.

In what was arguably his best career performance, Kowar used 122 pitches and fooled the Longhorn batters all game long.

The game started off well for the Gators as they took an early lead. Deacon Liput kicked off the game by drawing a walk, and Nelson Maldonado followed that up with a single to put runners on second and first.

India then drove in one of his four RBIs with a line-drive single to left field that allowed Liput to come across home plate.

The Gators had multiple chances over the next few innings, leaving numerous runners stranded, including a bases-loaded, no outs situation in the second that the team failed to cash in.

Another opportunity in the third was squandered after India and Wil Dalton both reached on an error and a walk. J.J. Schwarz then lined out. The two base runners were then caught in a rundown on a attempted double steal with India being put out. Blake Reese then struck out to end the inning for the Gators.

Florida finally broke through in the sixth inning, with Reese leading off the inning with a double up the right-field line. Liput then walked with two outs and Maldonado was able to keep the inning alive as he laced a single to center field that scored Reese.

India then launched a massive home run to left-center field that ballooned the Florida lead to 5-0.

Horvath followed that up with an insurance run in the eighth by punching out a solo home run, making it 6-0.

Texas was able to muster a run in the bottom of the eighth, as Austin Todd scored on a DJ Petrinksy’s single that made it 6-1.

Jordan Butler relieved Kowar and got the final out of the seventh. Michael Byrne then came in to finish the game and secure the win for the Gators.

The home runs from India and Horvath were the 98th and 99th home runs of the season for the Gators.

Florida will await the loser of Arkansas-Texas Tech, and will then play again on Thursday.