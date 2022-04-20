Florida & Stetson Recap - No 1 Vols Next
Florida defeats Stetson 10-8 in midweek matchup The Florida Gators are back in the win column after their midweek win over the Stetson Hatters. The Gators knocked off the Hatters 10-8 on Tuesday ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news