Twelve hours and twenty minutes.

That is how long the day for the Gator baseball team lasted as the team was able to knock out Florida Atlantic in the regional final early Tuesday morning.

Following a reschedule and another rain delay, Florida Atlantic was able to force a game seven against Florida following their 7-4 victory in Monday afternoon's elimination game.

Following a nearly five-hour rain delay, the Owls and Gators were finally able to begin their game at 5:45 p.m.

The Owls jumped on Florida starter Jackson Kowar in the third inning. FAU was able to plate five runs in the frame.

ndru Summerall and Tyler Frank lead off the inning with singles that put runners on with no outs. A ball to right-field was then misplayed by Wil Dalton that allowed Cody Wilson to reach and load the bases.

David Miranda then broke open the scoring with a two-run single to left that scored Summerall and Frank. Eric Miranda followed that with a single of his own that made it 3-0.

After a Gunner Lambert walk that reloaded that reloaded the bases, Joe Montes slapped a base-hit into left that scored another two runs.

Jared DeSantolo followed that with a single that filled the bases, but Kowar was able to strike out the next three batters to end the inning.

Florida was able to get two runs back in the top of the fourth. Following a two-out single by Austin Langworthy, Blake Reese blasted a homerun to right field to cut the lead 5-2.

FAU retook a five-run lead in the bottom of the frame. Wilson lead off the inning with a single and Miranda reached on an error by Deacon Liput. A fielder’s choice to Jonathan India at third retired Wilson and allowed Rivera to take first. Lambert then singled to load the bases for the Owls.

A run plated after Montes hit a sacrifice fly to right-field that scored Miranda.

Following a wild pitch that advanced the runners to third and second, DeSantolo knocked a line-drive into left-field. That allowed Rivera to score, but Lambert was thrown out at the plate by Langworthy.

Florida tried clawing back in the games latter innings. Nick Horvath scored in the fifth after leading the inning off with an infield single on Nelson Maldonado’s base hit to left. That would be all the Gators would get until the ninth inning when Deacon Liput made it 7-4 with a solo homerun to right field.

Kowar took the loss for Florida going six-plus innings that saw him allow seven runs, although only four were earned, on 11 hits. He also had four strikeouts and walked three FAU batters.

Zach Schneider picked up the win for the Owls after five strong innings in which he allowed three runs on six hits.

Wilson and DeSantolo each had three hits for FAU while Montes drove in three runs.

Horvath was the lone Gator to record more than one hit in the first game

Game two began similarly to game one, but it sure didn’t end that way.

The long-ball powered Florida to victory as Jonathan India, Wil Dalton and Jonah Girand all went yard to propel the Gators to a 5-2 victory and secured a spot in next weekend’s super regional.

It didn’t look pretty for the Gators early as starter Jack Leftwich walked three FAU batters and allowed a hit that lead to two runs being scored.

That would be all the Owls would get in the game as they would strand 11 base runners over the final eight innings.

Leftwich calmed down after the first inning, striking out a career high eight batters in four innings of work.

Gator batting had plenty of opportunities to score early in the game. Florida has runners on the corners in the second, but a Nick Horvath ground ball resulted in a fielder’s choice that retired Brady Smith at second.

Florida finally broken through in the third inning when India singled to left field and scored Girand.

The lead was extended in the fourth when India and Dalton both demolished a pair of pitches for solo homeruns that made it 3-2.

In the earlier innings of game two, India was selected fifth overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB draft.

India said he found out the Reds had selected him when a fan shouted the news at him while he was on the field.

Girand then hit his third homerun in four games with a two-run blast into the left field bleachers that extended the Gator lead 5-2.

“What can you say about Jonah Girand’s weekend,” head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said, “probably the biggest reason we won the regional this weekend.”

Girand was voted as the most outstanding player of the region tournament by the media.

The junior college transfer started all 18 innings behind the plate this weekend and sent three homeruns over the left field wall.

In his career, he has five total hits with three of them being in the form of the long ball.

Tommy Mace came in to relive Leftwich in the fifth inning, throwing two scoreless frames to set up Michael Byrne.

Byrne shut down the Owl offense over the games final three innings, holding them scoreless while only allowing three hits while striking out three as well. It was the 15th save of the season for the closer.

India, Dalton and Nelson Maldonado all had two hit nights as the Gator lineup combined for nine base-knocks in a game that didn’t end until 1:20am.

The Gators will return to action on Saturday in Gainesville. The tournaments top seed will play a two out of three series against Auburn, who won the Raleigh region.