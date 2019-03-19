GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It may have been a cold and dreary Tuesday night for baseball, but it wasn’t cold enough to slow down the Gator bats.

Florida (16-7) jumped out to an early lead over visiting Jacksonville (12-9) and held off a Jacksonville comeback to pick up the 13-8 victory.

The Gators would jump out to an 11-2 lead and had to fight off a ferocious late-inning effort from the Dolphins to pick up the team’s second straight midweek game.

Florida used a combination of 14 base hits and seven free base runners handed to them by Jacksonville in the form of four walks and three hits batsmen.

Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan gave Nolan Crisp his first career start and the freshman didn’t waste the opportunity. Crisp went four very strong innings, the longest outing of his young career, allowing no runs and a lone hit. He used 51 pitches to strike out two batters and didn’t walk a batter while moving at a very quick pace on the mound.

“I like to get the ball and go and get in my own kind of rhythm to get the hitter off balance and get in my own rhythm,” Crisp said.

“Very efficient, probably one of the biggest reasons why we won the ball game,” O’Sullivan said of Crisp. “I just know we need to extend him a little bit and get the chance to use his change up and slider a little bit more.”

The Gator offense was in the zone early in the game as well. Florida scored three runs in the first inning and controlled the game offensively from there.

Jacob Young and Brady McConnell got things started by drawing back-to-back walks to lead-off the bottom of the first.

Senior captain Nelson Maldonado then continued his hit-stretch of hitting, driving in the games opening run with an RBI-single to left field that scored Young. Maldonado would finish the game 3-5, including a double and two RBI’s.

The top of the lineup produced all night long for the Gators. Young, McConnell and Maldonado all had three base hits and drove in a combined seven runs. The trio is now batting .403, .364 and .393 each, respectively.

“Those guys are hitting one, two, three for a reason,” O’Sullivan said. “When they go, the rest of the offense goes as well. I thought Jacob Young played really good tonight, I thought he ran the bases really well and Nelly’s been swinging to the bat as good as anyone in our lineup right now.”

Kendrick Calilao would drive in his team high 28th RBI an at-bat later, scoring McConnell on a sacrifice-fly to center field. Maldonado would then score on a wild-pitch to make it 3-0 Florida.

After a scoreless second, the Gators would push three more runs across the plate in the third inning.

McConnell started the inning off by reaching on an infield single and then advanced to third when Maldonado sent a double into right-center field.

Calilao then picked up his second RBI of the night next, hitting another sacrifice-fly to left-field that scored McConnell and made it 4-0.

After Wil Dalton was hit by a pitch, Cory Acton picked up his 10th RBI of the season, shooting a single into right field that brought Maldonado home. A wild pitch would then score Dalton and give Florida a 6-0 lead.

Florida would pad their lead an inning later. Back-to-back walks drawn by Austin Langworthy and Brady Smith put runners in scoring position. Young would then drive in his first run of the night, putting a single into right field that scored Langworthy.

A sacrifice-fly from McConnell would send Smith home and extend the lead to 8-0.

Ben Specht would take over for Crisp on the mound for Florida in the top of the fifth. Jacksonville would put two runs on the board in the frame. Consecutive singles from Ruben Someillan and Dakota Julyia would bring home the Dolphin runs and cut the lead to 8-2.

However, the lead would be re-extended in the bottom half of the inning.

Langworthy would lead-off the inning and immediately get a run back. The junior left-handed hitter sent the first pitch he saw for a ride to right-center field that cleared the wall and fell into the visiting bullpen, and sent Dolphin outfielder Ruben Someillan crashing into the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Someillan was uninjured on the play.

Smith would follow that up with a double to left field and Young would put two runners in scoring position when he single to right field and then reached second on the throw back to the infield.

The lead would extend to 10-2 a batter later when McConnell sent a fly-ball to right field that dropped between a trio of Dolphin fielders and brought Smith home. That would be McConnell’s 15th RBI of the season.

Young would then score when Maldonado grounded out to short, the second RBI of the game for Maldonado.

Jacksonville would fight back in the sixth as Duncan Hunter would crush a three-run home run to right field off reliever Nick Blasucci to make it 11-5.

An inning later, it would be John Cassala’s turn to hit a three-run home run. With two-outs in the seventh, Cassala turned on a 0-1 pitch from Justin Alintoff and sent it over the right field wall to cut the lead to 11-8.

“We continue to give up rebound runs, we score two, give up two, score three, give up three. Lot of three ball counts to start innings,” O’Sullivan said.

Florida would get a pair of runs back though in the bottom half of the inning. After a Young single, McConnell would pick up his 16th and 17th RBI’s of the season as he crushed a two-run home run to left-field that made it 13-8 in favor of the Gators.

“Over the weekend I struggled a little bit and felt that I was getting my foot down late so I was focusing on that tonight and I think I did that pretty good,” McConnell said.

Maldonado almost added another run to the board as he sent a deep fly-ball to center field off Jacksonville pitcher Darlen Smith. However, Someillan would make up for his failed-home run robbery earlier in the game as he jumped over the wall and plucked the would-be-home run out of the air.

Alintoff would recover on the mound for the Gators in the eighth inning, retiring the side and striking out to batters in the process. He would then allow only one hit in the ninth to secure the win.

“I’m just looking for some consistency,” O’Sullivan said about the bullpen. “We have one good outing and then a tough outing and then two good outings and another tough outing. We’re trying to find some guys that are consistent, guys that we can rely on.”

Acton also had two base hits and an RBI while Calilao went 1-2 and drove in a pair of runs.

Despite the win, O’Sullivan wasn’t pleased with the overall performance of his team.

“I don’t think we played focused tonight, it was uninspired, and we just lack a killer instinct at times,” he said. “When you have a team down 11-2, let’s apply pressure, have good at-bats.”

Florida will hit the road for the first time in almost a month as the Gators travel to sixth ranked Vanderbilt in another top-25 SEC showdown. The series will start a day earlier on Thursday with first pitch at 7pm.











