GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball's dream of a NCAA tournament berth survives another day.

The Gators rallied from behind to beat Missouri 64-60 on Saturday. Florida shot 55 percent in the second half and 84 percent from the charity stripes to put them over the visitors.

Florida came out cold in the first half, shooting just 30 percent from the floor - netting just seven field goals and one three-pointer in that time.

The Gators got the Tigers into foul trouble early in the second half, sending White's team to the free throw line 30 times for 25 points.

“We knew they were going to be physical on defense,” said Florida head coach Mike White. “We needed to drive the ball. It was a point of emphasis heading into the game.

"Our team has avoided contact at times," added White. "Our team, we've played really, really hard this year. Defensively we've played with a lot of physicality, offensively it’s been a struggle to generate physicality and find ways to get to the line. To win a little bit differently I think is a nice step to see and the rate we converted was a big factor for us.”

Florida also received some help when Missouri's big man Jeremiah Tilmon picked up his fourth foul with 16:59 to play. Up until that point, the Gators could not control Tilmon on the inside and he had eight points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Tilmon was benched and Florida outscored Missouri 36-20. Tigers guard Xavier Pinson was also in foul trouble and was fouled out with 5:24 to play. Tillman followed by picking up his fifth foul for just under five to play.

The Gators finished with three players in double figures. KeVaughn Allen led the team with 17 points (14 of those points coming in the second half), Keyontae Johnson added 13, and Jalen Hudson chipped in with 11 points.

"We've gotten better offensively, obviously," White said. "I think that there are a few factors, but contributions from more than just a couple guys is a big factor. Our guys are doing a better job of picking our spots in transition and not taking as many hurried shots and just developing in the half court a little better."

According to White, the freshmen developing, Jalen Hudson emerging and KeVaughn Allen playing more consistent and aggressive have all factored into the new look Florida.

Thats not all.

Florida forward Isaiah Stokes contributed six points in what was his best performance for the Gators. He played a career-high 18 minutes.

"It's always a process coming off a major knee injury," said Stokes. "I'm just taking advantage of the minutes I've been given and just play hard.

""I feel like I'm getting better at [defending]," added Stokes. "Be a great post defender. Just do everything on the defensive end and everything will play out."

Florida found a way to win - something this team was not known for early on in the season.

"It just took us a while to mature, but once that happened we are pretty resilient," said guard Jalen Hudson about the team's new mentality. "Now I feel like we can withstand any ups and downs in a game."

"Everybody just has each other's back," added freshman Keyontae Johnson. "Talking to them and building their confidence back up. So if someone misses their shot, we just tell them to shoot the next one as it's their big shot. We just like keep everybody happy."

That fight kept this team's NCAA dreams alive for another day.

It’s the bottom of the ninth for the seniors," White said. "For all of our guys, especially our seniors, they should be as urgent as they’ve ever been.”