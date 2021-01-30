GatorsTerritory - Florida takes down No. 11 West Virginia on the road

The Florida Gators (10-4/6-3 SEC) hit the road and won a hard-fought, physical affair against No. 11 West Virginia. The Gators and Mountaineers went back and forth, exchanging the lead 18 times but it was Florida that made late free throws and got enough stops to win 85-80.

The Gators got into foul trouble early, which is becoming a theme. Tre Mann, Omar Payne, and Colin Castleton all picked up two quick first-half fouls, which forced Mike White to go deep into the bench early on.

Noah Locke led the way with those players on the bench, scoring 10 points. With Castleton and Payne sidelined, West Virginia big man Derek Culver had his way with the Gators. Culver scored 21 first-half points, including shooting 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.

“We were just being soft in the first half, didn’t play hard enough," Castleton said. "He got a bunch of easy buckets that he wasn’t supposed to, so kind of just honed in on that in the second half. Didn’t give him as many easy looks as we did in the first half. Got a bunch of layups and just really locked in on that. Basically, being soft.”

Castleton came back out in the second half energized and motivated to put a stop to that. The Michigan transfer scored 15 points in the second half, including a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.





