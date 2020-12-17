GatorsTerritory - Florida taking the "underdog" rule in stride ahead of SEC Championship

This weekend's SEC Championship Game in Atlanta features what will be a matchup between two of the nation's top-10 teams.

However, if you've been paying attention to anyone outside of UF's football facilities, the consensus would tell you that the Gators shouldn't even bother showing up to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Right now, Florida's a 17.5-point underdog against top-ranked Alabama, which is eye-opening when you consider that UF has been favored in every other game — outside of Georgia (+3) — it's played this season.

But the Crimson Tide have been getting better week-to-week for a while now, while the Gators have been just getting by up until last weekend's upset loss to LSU on Senior Day.

Despite the setback, Florida's players and staff believe they've earned the right to play for a championship and feel more than capable of beating the best team in the country.

"If they think we’re underdogs, then let it so be it," Trevon Grimes said. "We’re still going to come out there and play like we have to play and come out victorious. There’s no if's, and's or but's about it, and we’re looking forward to the challenge, and we’re going to come out victorious.

We’re very excited and we know this is going to be a dogfight, but we’re prepared to go in there. We have great coaches and great players and we can compete with anybody in the country. Just to go in there, and do what we’ve got to do."

The formula to beat a team like Alabama has to be perfect. The Crimson Tide boasts the best offense in the SEC, ripping its opponent's defenses apart with ease by averaging nearly 538 total yards and 49.5 points per game. They've also only turned the ball over 10 times all season, which is third-best in the conference.

Florida's defense is certainly improved from its early-season woes, but over the last two weeks, it failed to produce a single takeaway from offenses with freshmen quarterbacks under center.

Heisman hopeful Mac Jones has only hurled three interceptions all year and has looked more poised and confident as the 2020 season has gone on.

Defensively, the Gators have to create dysfunction for the Tide and manufacture at least a couple timely takeaways to allow Florida's equally-potent offense to keep them in the game.

"It most definitely gives you a chip on your shoulder when everybody says you can't do it," Ventrell Miller said. "It's a challenge to go out and prove somebody wrong. I'm always motivated by that. I feel like the team is on the same page."

While the loss to LSU shouldn't have happened regardless, the absence of tight end Kyle Pitts loomed large for UF.

The projected first-round pick is expected to be back against Alabama, and a huge game from him will be key if Florida is going to pull off the upset. A couple of important pieces on defense in Jeremiah Moon and Shawn Davis are also expected to suit up on Saturday after missing time.

From an outside perspective, it seems like the loss to LSU and the disrespect from outsiders are being used as added motivation for Florida heading into this weekend's game.

We'll find out quickly on Saturday night whether UF head coach Dan Mullen's team uses it in the toughest test of the season so far.

"We're putting last week's game behind us, just worrying about what we have in front of us," Pitts said. " It's always no one expects Florida to win. Not discrediting Alabama. They're a great team. We're also a great team. We just have to go out and show the world we can beat them."



