Florida Targets Stand Out at Nike Elite 100 Camp
Each year the Nike Elite 100 Camp allows the nation’s top rising sophomores and juniors a controlled environment in which to improve their on-court skills, life skills and to compete against each other. The 2018 edition of the Nike Elite 100 Camp began Thursday and will finish on Sunday at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Rivals.com analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans are at the camp and a couple of prospects who hold offers from Florida are mentioned in their update that you may read by clicking HERE.