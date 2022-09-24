2022 Florida Football Postgame Notes No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33 September 24, 2022 Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, Tenn.





Anthony Richardson Etches Name in Record Books





● Florida QB Anthony Richardson completed 24-of-44 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 17 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

● Richardson finished with 515 total yards of offense, which ranks third all-time in a single game in Florida program history.

1. Emory Jones vs. Samford (2021)

2. Tim Tebow vs. Cincinnati (2009)

● Richardson’s 453 yards passing ranks ninth in a single game in program history.

● With two rushing touchdowns against No. 11 Tennessee, Richardson now leads all FBS quarterbacks with five rushing TDs this season.

● Richardson set a new career high in single-game passing yards, topping his previous best of 168 set in Week 1 vs. No. 7 Utah on Sept. 3, 2022. Richardson eclipsed the 200-yard, 300-yard and 400-yard passing thresholds for the first time in his career. Richardson is the first UF QB to throw for 300 yards in a game since Emory Jones vs. Samford on Nov. 13, 2021 and the first UF QB to throw for 300-plus in an SEC contest since Kyle Trask vs. LSU on Dec. 12, 2020.

● Richardson also set a career high in completions (24), topping his previous best of 17 vs. Utah in Week 1.

● Richardson became the first Florida quarterback to pass for 450-plus yards and two-plus passing touchdowns while rushing for 50-plus yards and two-plus rushing touchdowns in a single game. o Richardson is the first FBS QB to accomplish the feat since Sept. 21, 2019, when UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson did so against Washington State. Richardson is one of seven FBS quarterbacks to accomplish this feat in the last 25 years.

▪ Caleb Evans, Devin Gardner, Garrett Gilbert, Patrick Mahomes (twice), Baker Mayfield and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

● Richardson is the first UF QB since Tim Tebow (Nov. 10, 2007 vs. South Carolina) with 300-plus passing yards, one-plus passing TD, 50-plus rushing yards and two-plus rushing TDs. Richardson’s and Tebow’s performance represent the only times a UF QB has accomplished this feat in the last 25 seasons. Richardson is the first SEC QB to accomplish the feat since KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) and Matt Corral (Ole Miss) on Oct. 9, 2021.

● Richardson amassed 300, 400 and 500 total yards of offense for the first time in his career. o He is the first UF QB to total over 300 yards since Emory Jones at Missouri in 2021.

● Richardson connected with TE Keon Zipperer for a 44-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, marking the Gators’ first passing TD of the season and Richardson’s first since Nov. 27, 2021 vs. Florida State. Of Richardson’s 17-career touchdowns (nine passing, eight rushing), he now has six scores of 40-plus yards and eight scores of 25-plus yards. o Of Richardson’s eight TD passes, five have come from 25-plus yards, four have been from 30-plus yards and three have been from 40-plus yards.

● Richardson totaled 220 yards passing (11-for-20) and 41 yards rushing with two total touchdowns in the first half. o Richardson had two explosive plays on the opening drive of the game, breaking off an 11- yard rush on third down and later connecting with Xzavier Henderson for a 22-yard pass. Richardson connected with six different receivers across his first-eight completions.

Gators Offense

● Florida outgained Tennessee, 594-576, and also out-passed the Vols, 453-349.

● Florida has totaled 300-plus yards of offense against Tennessee in eight-straight matches and 13 of the last 14 meetings.

● The Gators totaled 400-plus yards for the third time in four games this season. Florida amassed 400-plus total yards for the 19th time in its last 27 games including 32 of the last 46 contests.

● Florida totaled 500 yards for the first time this season and for the first time overall since Nov. 13, 2021 vs. Samford. o This is the 13th time in Florida’s last 30 games that the Gators have totaled 500-plus yards. This is the fifth time in the last two seasons Florida has totaled 500-plus yards.

● The Gators have now rushed for 100-plus yards in 15 of their last 17 games. The Gators have rushed for 100-plus yards in all four games so far this season. o Florida has rushed for 100-plus yards in 44 of its last 55 games. UF has passed the 100-yard mark on the ground in 16 of the last 17 meetings against Tennessee.

● Florida passed for 300-plus yards for the first time since Nov. 13, 2021 vs. Samford. Florida threw for 300-plus yards against an SEC opponent for the first time since Oct. 16, 2021 at LSU. This is the 23rd time Florida has reached 300 passing yards in the team’s last 55 games and the first time to accomplish the feat this season. The Gators had just three 300-yard passing games all of last season.

● The Gators scored 26-plus points for the eighth-consecutive time against Tennessee.

● The Gators scored 30-plus points for the second-straight game. Florida scored 30-plus points for the 34th time in their last 55 games, including scoring 30- plus in 21 of the team’s last 31 games. UF has scored 30-plus points in consecutive games for the first time since doing so on Oct. 9 against Vanderbilt (42) and Oct. 16 against LSU (42) of last season. o The Gators scored 30-plus points seven times in 14 games last season. The Gators scored 31-plus points in each of the last five meetings with Tennessee.

● Florida finished 5-for-6 on fourth-down conversion attempts (80.0%). That is Florida’s most successful fourth-down conversions since Sept. 26, 2015 vs. Tennessee. This is just the second time Florida has converted five fourth downs since 1996. o The Gators were successful on two-of-three fourth-down attempts in the first half (66.7%). Tennessee was 0-for-2 on fourth-down attempts.

● The Gators won the time-of-possession battle, 34:56 to 25:04.

● WR Ricky Pearsall had 100-plus receiving yards for the second time in his career and first time as a Gator (since going for 153 yards against UCLA on Oct. 2, 2021). Pearsall caught five passes for 103 yards (20.6 avg), setting a new high as a Gator in receiving yardage.

● WR Justin Shorter set a career high with 155 yards receiving on seven receptions. o Shorter’s previous high was 113 yards at LSU on Oct. 16, 2021.

● Pearsall and Shorter became Florida’s first 100-yard receivers in a game this season. This is Florida’s first game with two 100-yard receivers since Dec. 19, 2020 vs. Alabama.

● TE Keon Zipperer set career highs in receiving yards (62) and receiving long (44).

● TE Dante Zanders set new career highs in receptions (two), receiving yards (18) and receiving long (11).

● RB Montrell Johnson Jr. brought the score to 38-27 with a five-yard TD rush in the fourth quarter, marking his 15th-career rushing TD and his third as a Gator.

● WR Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman recorded his first-career reception in the form of a 16-yard grab from Richardson in the fourth quarter.

Gators Defense

● The Gators recorded three sacks in tonight’s game. o Florida’s 163 sacks since 2018 season ranks second in the SEC and fifth nationally – Clemson (198), Pittsburgh (195) and Alabama (175), Oklahoma State (164). o Florida ranked tied-for-14th in the FBS and second in the SEC with 34 sacks last season.

● Florida has forced a turnover in four-straight games to start the season including multiple takeaways in two-straight games (three vs. USF in Week 3).

● With two takeaways vs. Tennessee, Florida’s defense has now produced 85 turnovers since 2018, which ranks third in the SEC and tied-for-23rd in the FBS. Florida has produced 547 turnovers since 2000, which leads the SEC and ranks tied-for-10th nationally.

● LB Ventrell Miller forced a fumble on Tennessee’s opening drive, marking the first of his career. o LB Tre’Vez Johnson was credited with his first-career fumble recovery on the play. By forcing a fumble on the Volunteers’ opening drive, Tennessee has still not scored on an opening drive vs. Florida since 2009. o Miller finished with two QB hurries and six tackles (four solo) on top of his first forced fumble.

● LB Amari Burney later forced a second fumble in the second quarter, which was subsequently recovered by Miller to stop Tennessee on 4th and 8 on the Vols’ lone fourth-down attempt of the half. Burney picked up his first-career forced fumble while Miller logged his second-career fumble recovery. Burney also logged his second sack of the season and the fifth of his career on the play.

● Burney finished with career highs in sacks (2.0) and TFL (2.5) while adding eight tackles (seven solo).

● LB Shemar James recorded his first-career sack in the first quarter, getting to Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker for a six-yard loss. o The sack also marked James’ first-career TFL.

● DB Kamari Wilson and DL Chris McClellan both notched 0.5 TFL on the same play for a two-yard loss in the second quarter – marking the first TFLs of their careers. Wilson finished with a career-high five tackles while McClellan also set a career high with four.

● DB Rashad Torrence II led the Gators with 13 tackles (11 solo). Torrence II registered eight solo tackles and one pass breakup in the first half alone. Florida Special Teams

● P Jeremy Crawshaw punted one time for 49 yards, placing his lone punt inside the opposing 20- yard line.

● K Adam Mihalek finished 0-for-1 on field goal attempts while successfully converting all three extra[1]point attempts. Mihalek missed his first attempt of 50 yards in the first quarter.

● WR Xzavier Henderson returned three kicks for 44 yards, equating to a 15.0-yard average.

Explosive Plays (15)

● Anthony Richardson: 11-yard rush, first quarter

● Xzavier Henderson (from Richardson): 22-yard reception, first quarter

● Xzavier Henderson (from Richardson): 18-yard reception, first quarter

● Ricky Pearsall (from Richardson): 22-yard reception, first quarter

● Keon Zipperer (from Richardson): 44-yard TD reception, second quarter

● Trent Whittemore (from Richardson): 17-yard reception, second quarter

● Ricky Pearsall (from Richardson): 38-yard reception, second quarter

● Ricky Pearsall (from Richardson): 16-yard reception, third quarter

● Trevor Etienne: 14-yard rush, third quarter

● Justin Shorter (from Richardson): 39-yard reception, third quarter

● Xzavier Henderson (from Richardson): 16-yard reception, fourth quarter

● Justin Shorter (from Richardson): 39-yard reception, fourth quarter

● Justin Shorter (from Richardson): 28-yard reception, fourth quarter

● Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman (from Richardson): 16-yard reception, fourth quarter

● Ricky Pearsall (from Richardson): 24-yard reception, fourth quarter Ranked Florida vs. Ranked Tennessee / Gators on ESPN College Gameday

● Florida and Tennessee have met 25 times while ranked. o Florida is now 16-9 in ranked matchups against the Vols.

● Florida has made 42 all-time appearances on ESPN college gameday. The Gators fall to 26-16 (.619) on College Gameday. The Gators are 6-3 against Tennessee on Gameday, including a 4-2 mark in Knoxville. ▪ Florida has now played Tennessee on Gameday more than any other team (eight vs. FSU). Series Updates

● Tonight’s game represented the 52nd all-time meeting between Florida and Tennessee including the 27th matchup in Knoxville.

● Florida has won 16 of the last 18 meetings, but snap a five-game winning streak against Tennessee. o During the 18-game stretch, UF has outscored Tennessee, 556-332 (+224 pts / 12.4 PPG).

● Florida has now totaled 300-plus yards of offense against Tennessee in 24 of the last 27 contests, including eight straight.

• Florida has totaled 400-plus yards against Tennessee in four straight matches.

• Florida has totaled 500-plus yards of offense against Tennessee in consecutive matchups.

• Florida has totaled 300-plus passing yards against Tennessee in three of the last four meetings.

• The Gators scored 26-plus points for the eighth-consecutive time against Tennessee.

• The Gators scored 31-plus points in each of the last five meetings with Tennessee.

Other

● Florida has scored in 427-consecutive games -- which is an NCAA record and 56 games longer than any other college football team in history. The Gators broke Michigan’s record of 365-consecutive games (1984-2014) against LSU on Oct. 7, 2017.

● Florida has finished with fewer than 10 penalties in 46 of its last 49 games.

● Florida Game Captains: #54 O’Cyrus Torrence, #22 Rashad Torrence II, #94 Tyreak Sapp, #18 Dante Zanders

● Florida won the toss and elected to receive; Tennessee defended the south end zone.

● Attendance: 101, 915 2022 Florida Football Postgame Quotes Billy Napier, Florida Head Coach No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33 September 24, 2022

Opening statement “Nobody likes to lose, in particular that group of people in that locker room. Especially when you work as hard as they do, when you’re loyal to each other and you commit to each other, and you give your very best effort in a lot of ways. There’s a lot of opportunities out there where our group could have folded their cards today, but they kept swinging. Can’t complement the effort, the physicality, the competitive spirit, the togetherness [enough]. I think we need to execute a little bit better and we need to coach a little bit better. In particular, myself today. I think I can do better for our team, our players. But I do think, although we lost the game, we grew up a little bit today, in my opinion. Just relative to actually flipping the switch and competing. When you combine offense, defense and special teams today, we didn’t do enough to win. We gave up a few cheap ones. We left points out there on offense. In the kicking game, we didn’t do anything to change the game today. So, a lot of credit to Tennessee. But I think when we go back and watch the film, there’s going to be 12-to-15 plays where Florida beats Florida tonight. And I think when you think about that, you think about coaching. That’s my responsibility. I love that group in that locker room, I really do. I love the competitive spirit that they have. And you know what they did? They did what we asked them to do today. They went on the road, we brought 70 here today, and we put the ball down and they competed. Did we play perfect? No. We didn’t do enough to win. No moral victories. No moral victories. So, back to work.”

On what happened during the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty… "I lost my poise. I didn’t represent our team. I didn’t represent the University of Florida the right way. I need to do better. I apologize for that.”

On what he was upset over on that play… "Of the amount of time that they spent on the review. But, we got a great, unbelievable crew. They called a great game. They let the players play. I can’t tell you how impressed I am… Phenomenal. Class act. I need to keep my composure and represent our team better.”

On what areas of the game concerned him most… “I just think when we go back and evaluate all the situations in the game, we can help the players. This is a team game. It is offense, defense and special teams. There is strategy involved relative to the clock, relative to down and distance, and relative to the field zones. I think we are going to see some areas where we could have done a better job for the players and that is all I am saying. I think the collective effort of our team today was not good enough to get it done.”

On Hendon Hooker… “He is a good player. I think one of the things that really makes him unique is the ability to rush the ball and his ability to scramble, extend and escape. We had him dead to rights a few times tonight. The guy is a good player. I think we had our opportunities.”

On the impact of the drive before the half… “I think that is one of the areas I feel like I could have helped the players a little bit. It is 3rd and 10 and we are trying to get it back on a short field and we have the guy dead to rights. We are in a great call and he escapes a little bit and makes a great play. Then we gave up a big play there on the perimeter. I think that ultimately when we look back at it, that is an area that we can help the players and that I can help the players. But there is no question when you think about the end of the second and first part of the third, there was a momentum swing there. We had control of the game and we let it slip away right there.”

On Anthony Richardson’s performance… “I think that Anthony Richardson is a phenomenal young man. He takes so much pride in his role on the team. He works, he is humble, he cares and he competed today. He flipped the switch and he competed in the game. I know how hard the young man works, I watch him every day. He showed who he is today. I think when you go through a couple rough outings and then you go play on the road against a really good team – He responded today, physically but more importantly, he responded as a teammate. He responded with character. He stayed focused on improvement and I think that showed up today.”

On Anthony Richardson’s hard work… “That is what he is, he is a product of his work. We started this process back in the offseason. Between the beginning until today, he is a product of his work and I think he showed all the time that he has invested, and is trying to be the best for his team. That is what showed up today.”

On Ventrell Miller… “Ventrell Miller is as good a human being as I have been around. He is a really good football player, but Ventrell Miller is a leader, he is an example setter and he is a great communicator. He is one of the best I have ever been around when it comes to his ability to influence other people in a positive way. Ventrell Miller, couldn’t be more proud of him.”

On the breakdowns in defensive coverage… "Well, I think when we evaluate the tape, like I mentioned earlier, there’s going to be things we can do better in all three areas of our team. Players, coaches, in-game decision-making, fundamentals, communication. And that’s where we’re at. That’s exactly where we’re at as a football team. So, we need more repetitions, and we need to stay the course. And I’m confident in our process and I’m confident in this group and their attitude towards the work, and I know they’ll respond the right way.”

On how the players will respond after a game like this… "They’re going to do what they’ve been doing. They’re going to show up. They’re loyal to each other. They want to do their very best for their teammates. And I think that their attitude, they haven’t flinched. If there’s one thing this group does, is they respond to adversity. I think we got to help them do the technical things better. And our football team needs to do the simple things better. I think we know what winning football looks like. We got a collective effort of our offense, defensive and special teams – we got to do things better to position our team to have success and win. And we’re going to do our very best for them to help them do that.”

2022 Florida Football Postgame Quotes Florida Student-Athletes No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33 September 24, 2022

#15 Anthony Richardson, Sophomore, Quarterback On his confidence and ability to get the ball down the field… “We prepared all week to take some shots. The receivers and I have worked on building chemistry and confidence, and we showcased that tonight.”

On his 500 yards of offense… “It feels good to have fun out there and play football. Just being out there with my brothers is fun. It’s a blessing and I just have to take advantage of every opportunity I get. We tried to do that tonight, but overall, it was pretty fun just playing football with them.”

On his preparation for the game… “I just prepared hard. I focused a lot more, and put a lot more time and effort into the game plan and the defensive study. One of my coaches told me that preparation is key, and pressure is for the unprepared, and I feel like I was prepared for this game.”

#1 Ricky Pearsall, Junior, Wide Receiver On the team’s comeback at the end of the game: “It feels good always scoring. It would feel a lot better if that helped us win the game. Anything I can do to help us win, I’m going to do.”

On his offensive success… “Executing what we do in practice every day. We are at practice grinding, and that’s what we work for. It looks good to go out there and execute it. That’s what we’ve been trying to do, we just need to get on the same page and keep working on those little details and keep getting better in practice.”

On the team’s offensive chemistry… “At the end of the day, we didn’t get the win so I think that hurts us a little bit. As far as looking at all of the things we did execute good, I think it’s going to put confidence in a lot of guys, including myself, moving forward. Just like I said, we need to get back to practice and continue to grind and get better every single day.