Florida-Tennessee to Air on CBS at 3:30 p.m.

The Gators and Volunteers are set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers are slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 24 airing on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Florida last visited Knoxville in 2020 and defeated the Volunteers 31-19 in Neyland Stadium. Florida owns the all-time record at Tennessee 14-12 and the overall series 31-20. The Gators have won 16 of the last 17 meetings between the two SEC rivals, including last year's 38-14 victory in the Swamp.

The full schedule of SEC games on Sept. 24 is below.

GAME TIME NETWORK

Bowling Green at Mississippi State 12 p.m. SEC Network

Missouri at Auburn 12 p.m. ESPN

Kent State at Georgia 12 p.m. SECN+/ESPN+

Florida at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. CBS Tulsa at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington) 7 p.m. ESPN

Northern Illinois at Kentucky 7 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Alabama 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

Charlotte at South Carolina 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

New Mexico at LSU 7:30 p.m. SECN+/ESPN+

All times are Eastern