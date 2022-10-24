The Gators and Aggies will meet Nov. 5 in College Station at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies are slated for a noon kickoff in College Station on Nov. 5 airing on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday.





Florida last traveled to Texas A&M in 2020 and lost to the Aggies 41-38. This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs since Texas A&M joined the SEC. The overall series favors the Aggies at 2-3, but the series is tied 1-1 both in College Station and The Swamp.





The full schedule of SEC games on Nov. 5 is below.





GAME TIME NETWORK

Florida at Texas A&M 12 p.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Missouri 12 p.m. SEC Network

Tennessee at Georgia 3:30 p.m. CBS

Liberty at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC Network

Alabama at LSU

7 p.m. ESPN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

Auburn at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

All times are Eastern