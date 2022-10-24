Florida-Texas A&M Slated for Noon Kickoff on ESPN
The Gators and Aggies will meet Nov. 5 in College Station at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies are slated for a noon kickoff in College Station on Nov. 5 airing on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday.
Florida last traveled to Texas A&M in 2020 and lost to the Aggies 41-38. This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs since Texas A&M joined the SEC. The overall series favors the Aggies at 2-3, but the series is tied 1-1 both in College Station and The Swamp.
The full schedule of SEC games on Nov. 5 is below.
GAME TIME NETWORK
Florida at Texas A&M 12 p.m. ESPN
Kentucky at Missouri 12 p.m. SEC Network
Tennessee at Georgia 3:30 p.m. CBS
Liberty at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC Network
Alabama at LSU
7 p.m. ESPN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 7:30 p.m. SEC Network
Auburn at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
All times are Eastern