Florida Tied for Third at Day One of Moon Golf Invitational
Clara Manzalini notched her seventh under par round on day one of the Moon Golf Invitational.
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Florida women's golf team ended tie for third after round one of the Moon Golf Invitational on Sunday.
Clara Manzalini recorded her seventh round under par this season at 1-under to lead the Gators lineup in T8. The Gators shot a 291 (+3) to sit five strokes behind from day one leader Florida State (-2).
Three consecutive birdies from Annabell Fuller started the opening round as she finished with a team-high four to end even (72) on the day.
At the turn the Gators sat three-under and trailed two strokes from the lead behind No. 4/6 Arkansas. Back-to-back birdies from Marina Escobar on five and six along with birdies from Fuller and Manzalini put Florida in a tie for first at the time.
The Gators tee of tomorrow at 8 a.m. at Suntree Country Club.
Scores Florida Individual Place Player
Round 1 T8 Clara Manzalini 71 (-1)
T11 Annabell Fuller 72 (E)
T23 Jenny Kim 73 (+1)
T39 Maisie Filler 75 (+3)
T65 Marina Escobar 78 (+6)