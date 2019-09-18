The Florida football program is set to be the focus on an episode of an Emmy Award-winning series on HBO.

The Gators, in addition to ASU, Washington State and Penn State, will be highlighted in the upcoming season of HBO’s "24/7 College Football".

"We are excited to have this opportunity to be the first college football program to be showcased on HBO’s 24/7 franchise," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen. " I am a big fan of Hard Knocks and I look forward to working with some of the best in the business.”

“For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports,” said executive producer Rick Bernstein. “Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action. We are excited for the challenge of delivering a four-part series of four different college programs over a four-week period with the production values and storytelling associated with our 24/7 franchise.”

The show will be narrated by Live Schreiber and will Dan Mullen and the Gators the week of the Towson game. Florida’s episode is set to air on Oct. 2 at 10 p.m.

Here is the episode list breakdown:





Episodes include:

Episode 1: Florida Gators

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Florida vs. Towson (Sept. 28)

Episode 2: Penn State Nittany Lions

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Purdue @ Penn State (Oct. 5)





Episode 3: Arizona State Sun Devils

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Washington State @ Arizona State (Oct. 12)





Episode 4: Washington State Cougars

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Colorado @ Washington State (Oct. 19)