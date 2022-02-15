UF MBK: Florida to Compete in Phil Knight Legacy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida men's basketball team has signed on for the Phil Knight Legacy event in Portland, Oregon, over Thanksgiving 2022.

The eight-team field consists of Florida, Duke, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.

The Nike-sponsored tournament includes three games, taking place on Nov. 24, 25 and 27. The Rose Quarter's Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum and University of Portland's Chiles Center will host the contests.

The event comes on the five-year anniversary of the PK-80 event in Portland, in which Florida earned a runner-up finish with wins against Stanford and Gonzaga.

Matchups, along with television and ticket information, will be announced at a later date.