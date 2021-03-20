GatorsTerritory - Florida to crash with 15-seed Oral Roberts for trip to Sweet 16

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Survive and advance.

That's what the seventh-seeded Gators did in Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday against 10th-seeded Virginia Tech.

Despite trailing for a majority of the game and being without Omar Payne (coach's decision) and Tyree Appleby (facial laceration) in crunch time of the second half, Florida powered through in overtime behind clutch performances from Colin Castleton (19 points and 14 rebounds), Scottie Lewis (15 points and four rebounds) and Tre Mann (14 points and four assists) to win its fourth straight first-round NCAA Tournament game under coach Mike White.

Now, White and his group will face off with the team that was on the right side of the biggest upset from Friday's slate in Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles took down No. 2 seed Ohio State 75-72 in overtime after leading the Buckeyes for a majority of the afternoon.

With a win over UF, ORU would become just the second 15 seed to make it to the Sweet 16 since Florida Gulf Coast and "Dunk City" accomplished that feat in 2013.

Luckily for the Gators, they've been known to shatter a glass slipper or two in the past.

In 2012, Florida ended 15-seed Norfolk State's season after the Spartans shocked second-seeded Missouri in the first round. A year later, the Gators were the team that brought FGCU's magical run to a screeching halt. Of the nine non first-round games 15 seeds have played in during the NCAA Tournament's history, UF will have taken part in three of them once the ball is tipped on Sunday night at 7:45 p.m. against ORU.

While it's an ideal situation for Florida to face a team from the Summit League over one of the Big Ten's best, overlooking the Golden Eagles would be a serious mistake by UF.

Outside of a 27-point loss to Missouri to open the season, coach Paul Mills and his team only lost by five in road games against Wichita State and Oklahoma State. They also played Arkansas and Oklahoma very competitively as well.

The biggest key for Florida to beating ORU will be its performance on the defensive side of the ball.

Ohio State — 198th in scoring defense, according to the NCAA — allowed ORU's 12th-ranked scoring offense and its two best players to go off in a big way.

ORU guard Max Abmas is one of the most dangerous players in all of college basketball. The Summit League Player of the Year averages 24.4 PPG, the best in Division I, and has scored at least 20 points in 18 games this season. Abmas is also lethal in his passing ability with 95 assists this season and can burn you from beyond the arc making nearly 44% of his shots from three.

Down low, 6-foot-8 Kevin Obanor averages nearly a double-double with 18.6 points per game to go along with 9.5 rebounds per game. Obanor shoots almost 50% from the field, including an eye-opening 46% from three.

The tandem combined for 59 of Oral Roberts' 75 points against the Buckeyes on Friday.

A big key to why ORU is so potent on offense is due to its speed and its efficiency from behind the three-point line. The team is 41st in the country in possessions per game and are 12th in the country in three-point field-goal percentage.

Where the Gators will have the advantage should be in the interior. With Castleton playing well, and Payne likely being available against the Golden Eagles, Florida can dominate a bad rebounding team in ORU.

The X-factor on Sunday, however, will be how well Florida takes care of the basketball. Ohio State outrebounded ORU 49-32 on Friday, but lost the turnover battle 16-6 with the Golden Eagles forcing 10 steals. Facing a scrappy group defensively, the Gators — who had 18 turnovers against the Hokies in the first round — can't afford a lot of empty offensive possessions simply due to how well ORU can shoot it on its end.

Putting all of the analysis and the impressive upset over Ohio State aside, Oral Roberts is still just a team from a one-bid league that has lost to the likes of Kansas City (11-13), North Dakota (9-17) and South Dakota (14-11) in 2020-21.

While ORU has proved it's a dangerous team, if Florida plays well, you'll see the Gators advance to their 12th Sweet 16 in program history next weekend.

