Florida will battle West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic at the World’s Most Famous Arena – Madison Square Garden on Dec. 4. The doubleheader will also feature Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma in the early game at 7 p.m.

For a preview of the Gators/Mountaineers matchup visit our Swamp Talk message board by clicking HERE

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is dedicated to declaring victory over cancer. It was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $200 million in cancer research grants nationwide. It awards 100 percent of all direct cash donations to cancer research and related programs.