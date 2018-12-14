GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- If UCF wants to play Florida the ball is on its court.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin has been open to a two-for-one series against the Knights. According to UF head coach Dan Mullen, if the Gators do make the formal offer, the Orlando based school should take it.

"I think we offered them a two-for-one like we do with most schools in their position, which is actually really a good deal," said Mullen on Friday. "They have the opportunity to have an SEC school play at their place. It would potentially be a big deal for them. I know I’ve done it that way.

"When I was at Mississippi State we did it, we played some two-for-ones with schools in smaller conference like them getting the opportunity to have an SEC school is a big plus for them. Scott brought it up to them. If they want to try and toughen their schedule, that would be great, a good opportunity for them if they want take it. It’s up to them.”

A potential match up between the Gators and the Knights has been a hot button issue on social media the last two weeks. The talk stems from some UCF fans accusing Florida of trying to avoid them in a bowl this year.

Thats not the case - since UF has no control over New Year's Six Bowl selection procedures.

But that conspiracy continues to circle the web.

The Knights want a one-and-one offer, while Stricklin has stated they would be open to play their neighbors to the south for a two-for-one series.

Earlier this week, the Gators announced a tweak in their schedule, moving up their game game against USF by two years - the Bulls will not host UF on Sept. 11, 2021 instead of 2023. Florida will host USF in 2022 and 2025.

In its press release announcing the change, the Gators were not shy about bringing up their tradition of scheduling in-state opponents.

"This series is another example of the University of Florida's history to play in-state schools in its recent past. Over the past 15 years, Florida has played Florida State, Miami, UCF, USF, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic and Florida International. In addition to UF's annual matchup with FSU, fans are reminded that UF will open the 2019 season with the Miami Hurricanes at the Camping World Kickoff."



Well UCF, the ball is on your court.