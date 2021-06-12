OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Coveted 2023 prospect prospect Lewis Carter made a trip to Gainesville on June 7 for the UF Skills and Drills camp, which was covered by Gators Territory’s Donavon Keiser.

A product of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, Carter was offered by the Gators on Feb. 20 and holds offers from nearly 30 additional schools as well, including Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Miami and Texas A&M.

“It was good. Actually I got a chance to see the buildings and all that stuff and like the academics,” Carter told Gators Territory’s Corey Bender. “I got to see everything, basically. The visit, it was great. It was like a good experience of like the overall football facility and stuff like that.”