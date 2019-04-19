After over four inches of rain and heavy thunderstorms pushed back the start of Florida’s game at LSU, the two rivals finally were able to play two hours after the scheduled start time.

The rain cooled off the temperatures in Baton Rouge, but it certainly didn’t do the same to the Gator bats.

Florida used a 20 hit night to take game one of the series against LSU 16-9

After failing to score in the first inning, Florida (26-14, 7-9 SEC) put up at least a run in the next five innings to bury the Tigers (24-15, 9-7 SEC).

Nine different Gators recorded a base hit on the night, six of which had multiple hits. Wil Dalton and Austin Langworthy had three hits each, while Brady Smith went a perfect 4-4. Dalton went 3-6, Langworthy also went 3-4 with a home run and two walks and Smith ended up with four RBI’s.

The Gators also received a strong performance from starting pitcher Tommy Mace. Mace went seven full innings, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits. He also struck out nine batters and walked only two while getting plenty of run support.

Florida spotted six runs in the second inning to jump out to a substantial lead early. The inning was highlighted by Smith knocking a double to right-center field that scored a pair of runs. Kendrick Calilao also drove in a pair of runs with a single.

Smith drove in his third run of the night an inning later, bringing Dalton home with a single to center field. That made it 7-0 Gators.

Cory Acton showed he has power in the fourth, crushing his first career home run over the right field wall that scored three runs and made it 10-0.

Brady McConnell joined in on the fun in the fifth, smashing a three-run home run of his own to right field. It was McConnell’s team-best ninth home run of the season and made it 13-0 Gators.

The Tigers got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Cade Beloso looped a single to center field with the bases loaded that made it 13-2.

Despite the early struggles at the plate, LSU was able to accumulate 12 hits on the night.

Florida got a run back in the sixth. Christian Flint, relieving McConnell at shortstop, picked up an RBI when he singled to center field and brought home Jacob Young.

LSU cut the lead back to 14-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Daniel Cabrera tripled to right field that brought home Drew Bianco. Another run scored on Beloso’s ground out to first that brought home Cabrera.

Smith then recorded his fourth base hit of the night for the Gators in the eighth, smashing a solo-blast to center field that made it 15-5. It was Smith’s fourth home run of the season.

Two more runs scored for LSU in the bottom of the frame, one on a Saul Garza solo-home run and another on Antoine Duplantis’ fourth base hit of the night.

Langworthy finished the scoring up for the Gators in the ninth, hitting a screaming line drive into the right field stands. It was his fifth homer of the season and made it 16-6.

LSU did not go away quietly though, plating three runs in the bottom of the ninth, two of which game on Nick Broussard's triple.

For Florida, Butler also had three base hits on the night and has performed at the plate since last weekend’s walk-off against South Carolina. Calilao and Young also had a pair of base hits.

Florida will look to take the series from LSU on Friday night. Jack Leftwich will return to the mound for the first time since the Alabama series and get the start for the Gators.

