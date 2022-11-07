The Gators and Commodores will meet on Nov. 19 for a noon kickoff airing on SEC Network.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores are set for a noon p.m. kickoff on Nov. 19, airing on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday.





Florida last traveled to Vanderbilt in 2020 and beat the Commodores 38-17 in FirstBank Stadium. Florida owns the all-time record at Vanderbilt 20-7-1 and the overall series 43-10-2. The Gators have won the last eight meetings and have not lost to Vanderbilt on the road since 1988.





The full schedule of SEC games on Nov. 19 is below.





GAMETIME

NETWORK

Florida at Vanderbilt12 p.m.SEC Network

Austin Peay at Alabama12 p.m.ESPN+/SECN+

ETSU at Mississippi State12 p.m.ESPN+/SECN+

UMass at Texas A&M12 p.m.ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia at Kentucky 3:30 p.m.CBS

Western Kentucky at Auburn4 p.m.SEC Network

Tennessee at South Carolina7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.*ESPN or SEC Network*

Ole Miss at Arkansas7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.*ESPN or SEC Network*

New Mexico State at Missouri 7:30 p.m. ESPN

UUAB at LSU9 p.m. ESPN2

All times are Eastern*Network and 7:00 or 7:30 time will be determined after games of November 12.