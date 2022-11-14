Florida @ Vanderbilt: The Storyline





Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC)

November 19 // 12 p.m. // Nashville, Tenn. FirstBank Stadium (40,350)

SEC Network Play-by-Play: Taylor Zarzour

Analyst: Matt Stinchcomb

Reporter: Alyssa Lang

Channel (Cox): 68 / 1068 [HD] Channel (DirecTV): 611 [HD]

Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley Analyst: Shane Matthews Reporter: Tate Casey Station Freq.: Local Affiliates

THE STORYLINE:

Week 12 marks the 56th meeting between Florida and Vanderbilt including the 19th matchup in Nashville.

• Florida wields a 43-10-2 series lead with wins in 30 of the last 31 meetings, highlighted by an eight-game win streak.

• The Gators have won 15-straight games against Vanderbilt in Nashville dating back through 1992 (30-year span).

• The last time UF and VU met (Oct. 9, 2021) was the last time Florida shut out an opponent (W, 42-0).

• This is the first meeting between UF HC Billy Napier and VU HC Clark Lea as head coaches.

• QB Anthony Richardson’s 6.6 yards per carry ranks second among FBS QBs -- Vandy’s Mike Wright (8.3 YPC) ranks first.

• Florida has been among the best offensive teams in the nation in road games this season (at No. 11 Tennessee, at Texas A&M), ranking third in the FBS with 543.0 yards/game and ninth with 37.0 points/game in away contests.

• In road games, Richardson’s 327.0 passing yards/game ranks fifth in the FBS.

• UF is coming off its top-two rushing totals of 2022, combining for 665 yards (291 at Texas A&M, 374 vs. South Carolina)

• Florida’s defense has not allowed a point in the last six quarters (spanning 20 possessions).

• In the last six quarters, UF has allowed just 343 yards (76 passing) while holding teams to 4-for-19 on third down (21.1%).

• Across the team’s last seven games, Florida is averaging 475.0 YPG, 244.1 passing YPG and 231.0 rushing YPG.

• The Gators’ 6.1 yards per carry ranks second in the FBS and is in line to tie the school record set in 2008.

• Florida’s 225.7 rushing YPG ranks 11th in the FBS, fifth in the Power Five and second in the SEC (behind Ole Miss).

• Florida has rushed for 200-plus yards in seven games including five of the last six contests. The Gators have also rushed for 100 yards in 12-straight games dating back to 2021.

• The Gators boast three of the top-seven rushers in the SEC in yards per carry: Richardson (second - 6.6), RB Trevor Etienne (fourth - 6.4) and RB Montrell Johnson Jr. (seventh - 6.1).

• Florida is one of two FBS teams (alongside Oregon) with three qualified players averaging over 6.0 yards per carry.

• In their first seasons as Gators, the duo of Johnson Jr. and Etienne has combined for a rushing touchdown in all 10 games this season while scoring 14 total rushing touchdowns.

• Richardson is one of six FBS players (four in P5) with 1,900 passing yards and 550 rushing yards this season.

• Richardson is one of five FBS players (four in P5) with nine-plus passing TDs and nine-plus rushing TDs.

• Richardson’s nine rushing TDs rank second among SEC QBs and tied-for-sixth among FBS QBs.

• G O’Cyrus Torrenceis the top-rated guard in the nation at 88.6, according to Pro Football Focus (has never allowed a sack).

• Florida has turned the ball over one time in its last 51 possessions (spanning the last four games).

• Florida boasts four come-from-behind wins this season (vs. No. 7 Utah, vs. USF, vs. EWU, at Texas A&M).

• Florida has scored in 433-consecutive games dating back to 1988 -- an NCAA record and 56 games longer than any other college football team in the history of the sport.

• UF opened the season with a 29-26 upset of No. 7 Utah, which tied for UF’s highest-ranked victory in a season opener in program history. Napier became the first UF HC to defeat a ranked team in his first game at the helm