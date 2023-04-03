Gators Matchup with Vanderbilt set as UF’s 2023 Homecoming Game. Florida will host its annual Homecoming Game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 7





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida football team will host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Oct. 7 for its annual Homecoming Game, it was announced Monday.





The Gators own a 71-26-2 record in Homecoming games all-time, including a 29-5 mark since 1989.





Florida downed Missouri last year 24-17 on Homecoming. The last time the Gators hosted Vanderbilt on Homecoming was in 2021.





The UF tradition was first celebrated in 1916 and it continues to bring Gator Nation back to Gainesville year after year. The festivities will kick off during the days leading up to Homecoming with various events taking place across campus.





A complete slate of game designations for the 2023 season will be announced at a later time.





2023 FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

After four sold out games in 2022, fans can now secure 2023 season seats for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Tennessee (Sept. 16), Arkansas (Nov. 4) and Florida State (Nov. 25).





New 2023 season ticket packages are available for only $390 per ticket, plus a required Booster Contribution based on seating location. All current UF faculty & staff and recent UF graduates are entitled to special season ticket pricing.









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)