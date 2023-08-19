Florida Volleyball Set for Exhibition Match Against Stetson. The Gators will host the Hatters for Fan Day on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida volleyball fans, University of Florida students and the Gainesville community can see the 2023 Gators in action for the first time on Sunday as the team hosts Stetson in an exhibition match at Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Admission is free and doors will open at 2 p.m., with first serve slated for 2:30 p.m. Seating will be general admission and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from the players following the match.

The NCAA permits the Gators to play an actual opponent, rather than hosting a traditional intrasquad scrimmage. This year’s Orange and Blue game will be a variable-set exhibition match against Stetson.





Special Giveaways

* Fans can enter to win prizes all match long!

* There will be separate Enter to Win opportunities for the following groups:

* Students

* General Public

* Season Ticket Holders

* Prizes include a set of 2023 season tickets, a TV and more! The Gators will play 14 matches at home this season, including contests against No. 2 Wisconsin (Sept. 17) and No. 7 Minnesota (Sept. 3). To view Florida’s 2023 schedule in its entirety, visit FloridaGators.com. Season tickets and single-match tickets are available to the public.





TICKET INFO | Gator Ticket Office | Call: 352-375-4683 x6800 (Open M-F, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) Season Ticket Prices:

* Reserved (Sections 09, 11, 13, 15, 23, 25, 27, 29) – $75 [ages 13 & up]

* Kids Reserved (Sections 09, 11, 13, 15, 23, 25, 27, 29) - $35 [ages 12 & under]

* General Admission (All other lower bowl areas) – $50 [ages 13 and up]

* Kids General Admission (All other lower bowl areas) – $25 [ages 12 & under]

* Courtside Season Pass (subject to availability) – $150 [all ages]

* Loge Seating (subject to availability) [in front of the Sideline Club] – $100 [all ages]





Single-Match Ticket Prices:

* Reserved (Sections 09, 11, 13, 15, 23, 25, 27, 29) – $7 [ages 13 & up]

* Kids Reserved (Sections 09, 11, 13, 15, 23, 25, 27, 29) - $3 [ages 12 & under]

* General Admission (All other lower bowl areas) – $5 [ages 13 and up]

* Kids General Admission (All other lower bowl areas) – $2 [ages 12 & under]









