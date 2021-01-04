GatorsTerritory - Florida vs Alabama Basketball Preview

Florida vs Alabama Basketball Preview
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (EST)
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Records: Florida (5-1, 2-0); Alabama (7-3, 2-0)
TV: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes)
The Florida Gators travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The two teams enter Tuesday's contest tied atop the SEC.
Alabama got there with a win over Ole Miss before a very impressive win over No. 7 Tennessee, picked to win the league this year. Alabama shot the lights out against the Volunteers, never trailing in the second half, and even built a 14-point lead.
After a long layoff, the Gators picked up wins over Vanderbilt on the road and LSU at home.
Florida, in limited sample size, looks to finally be turning into the team everyone envisioned when Mike White took over running up and down the court. According to KenPom advanced metrics rate, the Gators are 21st overall, but 20th in offensive efficiency, 29th in defense, and 87th in tempo. UF ranks third in the SEC at 82.8 points per game, but first in field-goal percentage (.506) and third in 3-point shooting percentage (.362).
Tuesday's game should be lightning-paced, as Alabama comes in at No. 36 overall, 36th in offense, 39th in defense and 25th in tempo, according to KenPom.com.
Projected starting lineups
|Florida
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|
Tre Mann
|
G
|
6'5"
|
190
|
So
|
15.2 pts
5.5 reb
4 ast
|
Noah Locke
|
G
|
6'3"
|
203
|
Jr
|
9.7 pts
2.0 reb
|
Scottie Lewis
|
G
|
6'5"
|
189
|
So
|
14 pts
5.2 reb
|
Anthony Druuji
|
F
|
6'7"
|
220
|
R-Jr
|
5.3 pts
3.7 reb
|
Colin Castleton
|
F
|
6'11"
|
231
|
Jr
|
11.7 pts
4.8 reb
|Alabama
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|
Jaden Schakelford
|
G
|
6'3"
|
200
|
Sr
|
12.3 pts
5 reb
|
John Petty
|
G
|
6'5"
|
184
|
Grad
|
12 pts
5.4 reb
|
Joshua Primo
|
G
|
6'6"
|
190
|
Fr
|
7.1 pts
2.7 reb
|
Jordan Brunner
|
F
|
6'10"
|
225
|
Sr
|
6.7 pts
4.9 reb
|
Herb Jones
|
F
|
6'8"
|
210
|
So
|
14 pts
6.9 reb
Numbers of note
15 - Colin Castleton was limited to two points in two minutes during the first half vs. LSU after picking up a pair of quick fouls, but he came out of halftime to score the Gators’ first 15 points of the second half and totaled 19 of his 21 points after the break.
8-Florida’s eight straight road wins at Alabama (2008-present) marks UF’s second-longest road win streak all-time vs. a single opponent, one shy of the team’s record of nine straight at Auburn from 2001-17. The Gators have also had a seven-game win streaks at Tennessee (1991-97) and Jacksonville (1982-present).
2-0 - Florida has started the SEC season 2-0 for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
75-70 - Alabama leads the all-time series but Florida has won the last three meetings and 14 of the last 17.