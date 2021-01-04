GatorsTerritory - Florida vs Alabama Basketball Preview

The Florida Gators travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The two teams enter Tuesday's contest tied atop the SEC.

Alabama got there with a win over Ole Miss before a very impressive win over No. 7 Tennessee, picked to win the league this year. Alabama shot the lights out against the Volunteers, never trailing in the second half, and even built a 14-point lead.

After a long layoff, the Gators picked up wins over Vanderbilt on the road and LSU at home.

Florida, in limited sample size, looks to finally be turning into the team everyone envisioned when Mike White took over running up and down the court. According to KenPom advanced metrics rate, the Gators are 21st overall, but 20th in offensive efficiency, 29th in defense, and 87th in tempo. UF ranks third in the SEC at 82.8 points per game, but first in field-goal percentage (.506) and third in 3-point shooting percentage (.362).

Tuesday's game should be lightning-paced, as Alabama comes in at No. 36 overall, 36th in offense, 39th in defense and 25th in tempo, according to KenPom.com.