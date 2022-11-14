Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Billy Donovan Court Gainesville, Fla. | Nov. 14, 2022 | 7 p.m.

TV SEC Network PxP: Roy Philpott | Analyst: Mark Wise Streaming on the ESPN app

Radio Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD | SiriusXM 191/SXM App 962 PxP: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey





Gators at a Glance

* Florida squares off against its first in-state foe of the season to wrap a three-game homestand, looking to keep its unbeaten record intact. Florida Atlantic comes in led by former Florida assistant coach Dusty May (2015-18).

* Florida head coach Todd Golden takes the lead of the Gators program after three seasons as head coach at San Francisco. He compiled a 57-36 record with the Dons and led them to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998 and their first at-large selection since 1982.

* The Gators have topped 80 points in the first two games of the season for just the second time since 2009 (also did so in 2017-18). UF is shooting at a .509 clip from the field, including .389 from 3-point range.

* Colin Castleton exploded for a career-best 33 points vs. Kennesaw State, adding nine rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Those numbers have all been matched in a game by just one other SEC player over the past decade (Ben Simmons, LSU). Castleton is also the first Gator since Joakim Noah to post at least 30 points and eight rebounds in a game (37 & 11, 3/1/06 vs. Georgia).

* Castleton's 33 points on Friday mark the most scored in a game by a power conference player through the opening week of the college basketball season, ahead of Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Michael Jones (Stanford), who both have a 31-point game under their belts.

* Will Richard has been a model of offensive efficiency early on, scoring 14 points with five field goal attempts in the opener vs. Stony Brook and adding 15 points on 10 attempts vs. Kennesaw State.

* Alex Fudge posted a career-high 16 points off the bench in his debut for the Gators.

* Kowacie Reeves has opened the season in the starting five, and he stepped up with a pair of late 3-pointers in the win vs. Kennesaw State. Reeves is looking to build off a strong postseason, when he averaged 16.3 points over the Gators' three tournament games, including a career-best 21 vs. Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament.