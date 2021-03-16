GatorsTerritory - Florida vs. FSU baseball preview

The last college baseball game of the 2020 season before the world shut down watched Florida State end an 11-game losing streak to Florida in what would be the final game played at Mckethan Stadium.

This year the Florida Gators come into the game ranked No. 5 in the country and winners in four of their five games last week. Florida State hosts Florida fresh off a series win over Virginia Tech. This will be the first of just two meetings between the schools this season. FSU will return the trip to Gainesville on April 13, but the two won't meet for their annual game in Jacksonville this year. The Gators have won 11 of the last 12, outscoring FSU 73-29 in the process.

Garrett Milchin will be making his fourth appearance and fourth start for the Gators. Prior to this season, Milchin hadn't pitched in a college game since the 2017 College World Series (Read more about Garrett Milchin's journey here).

Florida State will send out freshman Carson Montgomery for his first outing in more than two weeks. The Noles have had two mid-week games (Mercer & USF) postponed this season, games in which Montgomery would have thrown. Montgomery started the season in the Noles' weekend rotation but has been supplanted early on in the year despite not having allowed an earned run yet this year.

The Gators will be monitoring star center fielder Jud Fabian. Kevin O'Sullivan listed Fabian as day-to-day with a hamstring injury after the Gators' win Sunday.