Florida vs Kentucky: How to watch, listen, stream

Kentucky, however, is 4-0 (1-0 SEC) and looking to make a statement. A win Saturday would be Kentucky's biggest home win under Mark Stoops. Dan is 10-2 (2-1 at UF) against Kentucky in his career. Alongside LSU (12), Mullen has coached against Kentucky more than any other school.

This Saturday the No. 10 Florida Gators visit Kentucky for the 33rd time in the 72nd all-time meeting between the two programs. Florida boasts a 53-18 record in the series including victories in 33 of the last 34 meetings as well as in 39 of the last 41 matchups.

In three games vs. UK under Mullen, UF has outscored the Wildcats, 79-58 (+21, +7.0 PPG), while out-gaining them, 1,216 yards to 1,082 yards (+134, +44.7 YPG). This includes 846 UF pass yards to UK’s 480 pass yards (+366, +122 YPG).

This is a meeting of the nation’s ninth-ranked offense (UF, 540.8 YPG) and ninth-ranked defense (UK, 260.0 YAPG).

Florida’s 14-straight games of 400-plus total yards is the longest active streak in the nation -- the first time in the last 40 years the Gators have had as many 400-yard games consecutively. UF also has at least seven straight 400-yard outings against SEC teams for the first time in school history -- a streak now at 11 games.

Florida ranks third in the FBS in rushing (1,290 yards, 322.5 YPG) and ninth with 540.8 total yards/game.

The Gators rank first in the SEC in total rush yards and rush YPG, as well as first in the SEC in total yards (2,163).

Florida is the only SEC school and one of 14 FBS programs overall with 2,000-plus total yards this season.

Florida begins the season with four consecutive 200-plus yard rushing games for the first time since 2009.