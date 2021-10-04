Florida vs LSU kickoff time announced

No. 20 Florida (3-2, 1-2 SEC) will play LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at noon on October 16 in Baton Rouge. The game will be broadcast either on CBS or ESPN.

The last time Florida traveled to Baton Rouge was in the midst of the Tigers' perfect 15-0 National Championship season. Kyle Trask and the Gators fell just short that night, losing 42-28 in a game that was much closer than the final score indicates.

Florida leads the overall series 33–31–3. The longest winning streak in the series is held by Florida, with nine victories from 1988–96. LSU's longest winning streak is four, from 1977–80.

The Gators are 4-6 in their last 10 trips to Tiger Stadium, with their last win coming in 2016. That game was rescheduled for October when Hurricane Matthew forced a postponement. Florida would win that 2016 game 16-10 with a goal-line stand, clinching the SEC East.



