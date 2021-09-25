Florida vs Tennessee: How to watch; news and notes

This year will pit Dan Mullen and first year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel against each other for the first time.

The Gators have won five straight in the series, eight straight at home, and 15 of the last 16 contests against Tennessee, in what was one a back-and-forth, heated rivalry.

Florida (2-1) is coming off a 31-29 loss to No. 1 Alabama, while Tennessee (2-1) comes into the game after a win over Tennessee Tech.

The No. 11 Florida Gators will host the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday night in the Swamp looking to improve to 1-1 in conference play.

Florida hosts Tennessee for the 21st time in the 51st all-time meeting between the two programs.

UF boasts a 30-20 record in the series and has won 15 of the last 16 meetings including an active four-game winning streak.

The Gators have not lost a home game to the Volunteers since 2003, owning eight straight home wins in the series.

When the Vols last visited The Swamp in 2019, the Gators came away with a 34-3 victory in Kyle Trask’s first-career start.

» Florida topped Tennessee, 31-19, last season in Knoxville. In 2017, UF beat UT in Gainesville, 26-20, on a 63-yard Hail Mary from Feleipe Franks to Tyrie Cleveland as time expired.

This matchup pits the nation’s No. 2 rushing offense (Florida, 335.7 rush YPG) against the country’s No. 5 rushing defense (Tennessee, 54.3 rush yards allowed per game). » This is also a showdown of UF’s eighth-ranked offense (552.7 YPG) and UT’s 17th-ranked defense (265.0 YAPG).

UF head coach Dan Mullen is 4-0 (3-0 at UF) against Tennessee in his career. The only SEC school he has beaten more times without a loss is Vanderbilt (5-0).

In three games vs. UT under Mullen, UF has outscored the Vols, 112-43 (+69, +23.0 PPG), while out-gaining them, 1,280 yards to 937 yards (+343, +114.3 YPG).

Florida has totaled 300+ yards of offense against Tennessee in six straight games and in 11 of the last 12 meetings.

This is the first meeting between Mullen and Josh Heupel as head coaches