Junior offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor was also set to workout at the combine, however, on Monday, NFL Teams received notice that the tackle would not participate after being evaluated and diagnosed with a mild distal hamstring strain.

Florida will have seven former player participating: defensive ends CeCe Jefferson and Jachai Polite, linebacker Vosean Joseph, defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, running back Jordan Scarlett, and offensive linemen Fred Johnson and Martez Ivey.

The NFL combine starts on Tuesday and the Gators will be well represented.

Despite not participating, Taylor is seeing his name mentioned as a first round draft pick over the last few weeks.

Gardner-Johnson and Polite are expected to put on quite the display for scouts during the combine.

The junior nickelback had a productive three years at UF. In his three seasons he amassed 161 tackles and nine interceptions. According to NBCSports.com's latest draft, Gardner-Johnson is projected to be picked in the second round.

Meanwhile the junior rush end may not be as big as some of the other names in this group, but he has speed. Polite recorded 11 sacks and led the Gators with 17.5 tackles for a loss. He also led the nation with six forced fumbles. Several analysts have Polite going in the first round.

The combine is a huge opportunity for guys like Jefferson, Scarlett and Joseph to raise their stock.

Jefferson racked up 123 tackles, 34.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks, while also breaking up four passes and forced two fumbles in his four years as a Gator. Due to his size, 6-foot-1, 252 pounds, many see Jefferson lining up at outside linebacker in the NFL.

Joseph is a gifted athlete at linebacker due to his explosiveness and speed. His size could be an issue for some NFL teams, however, his competitiveness could make him a success at the next level. There are some mock drafts that have the South Florida native going early in the third round.

Meanwhile Scarlett will look to use his numbers at the combine to raise some interest. The running back had 131 carries, 776 yards, and five touchdowns in his redshirt junior season . He finished his Florida career with 1846 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.