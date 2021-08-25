Florida will not require vaccine or negative test to attend games

The University of Florida will not be requiring a COVID 19 vaccination or proof of a negative test result to attend football games in 2021, according to Athletic Director Scott Stricklin.

Speaking with Steve Russell on ESPN 850 WRUF Stricklin made the announcement.

"Florida will not be requiring vaccines or a negative test to attend any event on campus, whether it's classes or a football game," Stricklin said. "The short answer there is the authority to require that does not rest with our state university campuses. The universities here in Florida, the public universities, do not have the authority to make the decision. That decision's already been made above us. There will not be vaccine requirements. There will not be negative test requirements."

Stricklin's comments make it clear that the decision was not made by himself or the University of Florida, while he didn't say if he agreed with the decision or not, he did make a plea to UF students, faculty, and Floridians.

"That being said we want to encourage everybody listening to this to get the vaccine, to get all your friends to get the vaccine," Stricklin followed with. "This is an incredibly simple, easy way for us to get on the other side of this and be able to have sports call shows that are about sports and not about medical issues."

Stricklin's statements make it clear that the public universities are not making their own decisions here. Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has been against any requirement of vaccines or even mask requirements at schools. All of the public universities are state-funded and Stricklin's line that the "decision has already been made above us" would point to it coming from the Governor's office.

Stricklin did make it a point of his own to encourage the vaccine.

"You have over 200 million Americans that have gotten the vaccine. You always hear anecdotal stories but if you're playing the odds, which I guess if you make the decision to get the vaccine or not get the vaccine, you're placing a bet on what's going to keep you safest. There appears to be overwhelming evidence that if you are unvaccinated today your chances of getting COVID and having a serious consequence, a serious negative consequence is much higher than if you get the vaccine and having some side effects from the vaccine. Just percentage-wise it's a bad bet to not get the vaccine."

Currently, about 75% of all student-athletes at the University of Florida are vaccinated and nearly 90% on the football team have been vaccinated and the university is encouraging all students to get the vaccine.

This week LSU announced that they will require either proof of a COVID 19 vaccine or proof of a negative test to attend football games. According to USAFacts.org, 48% of the state is vaccinated, while 100% of the football team has received the vaccine.

"Whether you agree with it or not, the fact that LSU took the stand there, I think that should be applauded and hopefully that motivates people in that state to get the vaccine."