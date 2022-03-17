Florida Women Claim All-America Honors on Day 1 of NCAAs Florida finishes sixth in the 800 free relay to kick off the start of the Championship Meet

ATLANTA - The first day of the women's NCAA Championship competition was brief, but the Florida women made a splash in the 800 free relay.

The relay team of Talia Bates, Ekaterina Nikonova, Micayla Cronk and Tylor Mathieu finished sixth overall with a time of 6:56.96, earning All-American accolades. That swim is also the second-fastest in program history.

Nikonova finished with the fastest split of the evening, swimming a time of 1:43.81, while Bates followed with a split of 1:43.87. Cronk posted a swim of 1:44.56, while Mathieu anchored the race with a time of 1:44.72.

Florida will get into the individual events during Thursday's preliminary session, slated for a 10 a.m. start. The session will begin with the 500 free, which has five athletes competing: Tylor Mathieu, Elise Bauer, Amanda Ray, Anna Auld and Leah DeGeorge.

Kathleen Golding is set to swim in the 200 IM, followed by appearances from Talia Bates and Ekaterina Nikonova in the 50 free.

Maha Amer will compete in the 1-meter springboard following the swimming events.

Live results for Thursday can be found on the Meet Mobile app, as well as on FloridaGators.com at the conclusion of competition each day. Video links for prelims and finals sessions are available on the Championship Central webpage.

Thursday's Individual Competitors

* 500 free: Tylor Mathieu, Elise Bauer, Amanda Ray, Anna Auld, Leah DeGeorge

* 200 IM: Kathleen Golding

* 50 free: Talia Bates, Ekaterina Nikonova

* 1-meter diving: Maha Amer Schedule of Events

* All prelims are set to start at 10 a.m. ET

* All finals are set to start at 6 p.m. ET

* Day 2 - Thursday, March 17

* 500 free

* 200 IM

* 50 free

* 1-meter diving

* 200 free relay (finals only)

* Day 3 - Friday, March 18

* 400 IM * 100 fly

* 200 free

* 100 breast

* 100 back

* 3-meter diving

* 400 medley relay (finals only)

* Day 4 - Saturday, March 19

* 200 back

* 100 free

* 200 breast

* 200 fly

* Platform diving

* 1650 free (3:45 p.m. start)

* 400 free relay (finals only)

Up Next

* Thursday's prelim session is set to begin at 10 a.m.