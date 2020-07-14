Quarterback Emory Jones and multiple Florida wide receivers and tight ends put in work this past weekend with Stephon Brown, co-owner of Top Shelf Performance Training.

His clients with brother T.J. Brown include NFL receivers CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), Calvin Ridley (Falcons) and Super Bowl champs Mecole Hardman and Jody Fortson (Chiefs), as well as Alabama’s Javon Baker and Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore.

Stephon Brown, a former WR and graduate assistant at Western Kentucky who played under Willie Taggart and Bobby Petrino, has known Jones for several years and met UF tight end Kyle Pitts through him.

Brown made the trip to Gainesville after Pitts booked him for the weekend. In addition to Jones, UF tight end Kemore Gamble and receivers Rick Wells, Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson and Kevin Johnson Jr. (Syracuse transfer) joined in on the workouts.

“That’s a real talented group, probably one of the best in the country if you ask me. Their work ethic was through the roof,” Stephon Brown said of Florida’s WR corps, which also includes starters Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney and Jacop Copeland. “It’s a close-knit group. Coach (Dan) Mullen and Coach (Billy) Gonzales really have those guys together, just the way they move and do stuff the right way.”

Brown and his brother trained former Florida wideout Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland in 2019, two of four departing seniors. They combined for 1,871 receiving yards last season, but Brown believes this year’s group could be just as productive for the Gators.

“There’s really no drop off, for real. They’re still going to be good for years to come,” Brown said. “I had a chance to see some of those transfers and some of those freshmen. Man listen, that’s a special group. They are deep.”