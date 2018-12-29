On Saturday, sophomore wide receiver DaQuon Green heavily implied through a couple of tweets that he would be transferring from the University of Florida.

In his first tweet after the Gators’ 41-15 blowout victory vs. Michigan, Green sent out a simple tweet that foreshowed his future with the program.

“[Trials] and Tribulations, on to the Next Chapter,” Green wrote.

Just over an hour later, Green gave further clarification on where he stands with Florida and thanked his coaches and teammates for his time at the school.

“Thankful for all the time I spent with my brothers and coaching staff that taught me so much knowledge that I know now,” Green tweeted. “I Thank You!”

Green appeared in five games during his two seasons at UF. He made his first appearance in a Gator uniform against Kentucky last year, and also got on the field during their 45-16 loss on the road at Missouri.

In 2018, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound Tampa Bay native saw action in games against Charleston Southern, Colorado State and Idaho. In his collegiate career, Green recorded one reception for three yards, which came in last month’s home finale against Idaho.

