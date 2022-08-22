Foley Hall of Champions Showcases Florida National & Conference Success

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The history and tradition of Gators Athletics is showcased in the new James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center.

The area is the Foley Hall of Champions, a nod to Emeritus Athletic Director Jeremy Foley who retired in fall of 2016. Banners celebrating the program's championships are in a dining and amenities area for Gator student-athletes across all sports.

The banners commemorate the Gators' 45 national and 266 conference titles. Foley celebrated more than half of Florida's national team titles, as the Gator claimed 27 crowns during his 25 seasons as UF's athletics director.

A championship mindset became part of the Gator culture during Foley's tenure. When he started as Florida's athletic director in March of 1992, Florida trailed Tennessee by 10 in total Southeastern Conference titles. Foley saw the Gators claim 130 SEC titles during his tenure to lead all programs by 75 league team crowns.

Three women's sports that weren't even among Florida's varsity offerings when Foley started - soccer, softball and lacrosse - have banners showcasing league-leading conference title totals.

The Foley Hall of Champions compliments the Heavener Football Training Center areas that welcome all Gator student-athletes - the Bryan E. Kornblau Foyer, Gary Condron Family Dining Hall and Chris & Angela LaFace Student-Athlete Lounge. They Said:

"It's hard for me to put into words how meaningful this is to me. Not only the recognition, but the way it embodies what I believe and what they still believe at the University of Florida; that all sports matter and all will compete at the highest level. It just ties a bow on my career and I'm so appreciative." UF Emeritus Athletic Director Jeremy Foley

"For several years we've been trying to come up with a way to have all team championships in one location and to tie Jeremy's name to those championships. When we were going through the design of the Heavener Center, we had a really dramatic space in the entrance, with the dining center, the lobby and the recreation and amenity space. It just worked on a lot of levels. And now, every time we take those banners down to update them, we'll recognize how important a championship is and recognize someone who helped us win a bunch of them.

"We would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the alumni and friends who have generously supported this very deserving honor" - UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin